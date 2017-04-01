Bombardier Executive Chairman Beaudoin to see fall in 2016 pay

BRIEF-Renault planning to buy some French R&D activities of Intel
PARIS, May 24 Renault: * Planning to buy some French R&D businesses of Intel * Expects deal to completed during Q2
March 31 Bombardier Inc Executive Chairman Pierre Beaudoin will see a cut in his 2016 compensation after he requested the board to reverse his pay to its 2015 level, the company said in a statement on Friday.
Quebec's Economy Minister Dominique Anglade had said on Thursday Bombardier should reflect on pay raises of up to 50 percent for its senior executives in light of a public backlash over its layoffs of thousands of employees.
Beaudoin said he has asked the board to reset his compensation as the rise in pay had "become a distraction" from the company's regular work.
Total compensation for the Canadian plane and train maker's top five executives and board chairman rose to $32.7 million in 2016, from $21.9 million a year earlier, according to a proxy circular published on Wednesday ahead of Bombardier's May 11 annual meeting.
In 2016, the company announced two rounds of layoffs totaling 14,500 people over two years at sites around the world. Bombardier has said it will still hire for certain programs.
Bombardier will file a supplement to its 2017 management proxy circular next week to reflect the change to Beaudoin's 2016 compensation, the company said in a statement. (Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)
DUBAI/FRANKFURT, May 24 Dubai's Emaar Malls will buy a 51 percent stake in e-commerce fashion website Namshi from Germany's Rocket Internet for $151 million as competition for technology deals heats up in the Middle East.
HELSINKI, May 24 Finnish mobile game maker Supercell has acquired a majority stake in London-based game studio Space Ape, the British company said on its website.