REFILE-Canadian PM Trudeau: 'not pleased' with Bombardier pay hikes

(Refiles to fix typo in "remuneration" in 2nd paragraph)

OTTAWA, April 3 Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Monday he was "not pleased" with Bombardier's plan to raise compensation for its senior executives, a move that caused a public furor that forced the company to back down.

"We're obviously not pleased with the decision that Bombardier made around its remuneration for its executives but we're happy to see them make decisions that are fixing that for Quebecers' and Canadians' confidence," Trudeau said in Parliament.

