Bombardier board approves proposal to cut chairman's pay

April 11 Bombardier Inc said its board
of directors approved a proposal to slash Executive Chairman
Pierre Beaudoin's pay by $1.4 million, bringing his 2016
compensation to $3.8 million, equal to his remuneration for
2015.
The move comes after Beaudoin asked the board to reset his
compensation as the rise in pay had "become a distraction" from
the company's regular work.
The Canadian plane and train maker has faced a backlash over
its executives' pay rises, which come after Bombardier announced
two rounds of layoffs in 2016 totalling 14,500 people over two
years at sites around the world.
Total compensation for the company's top five executives and
board chairman rose to $32.7 million in 2016, up from $21.9
million a year earlier, according to a proxy circular published
ahead of Bombardier's May 11 annual meeting.
Bombardier, which has received more than $1 billion in
federal and provincial government aid since 2015, awarded its
top five executives and board chairman raises of up to 50
percent for 2016.
The pay hikes sparked protests outside Bombardier's Montreal
headquarters last week and calls by opposition leaders for a
company freeze on executive compensation, with Canadian prime
minister Justin Trudeau criticising the planned pay hikes for
its senior executives.
In addition, Chief Executive Alain Bellemare last week
requested the board to defer the payment of more than half of
the total planned 2016 compensation for its six named executive
officers until 2020.
The company also said the deferred compensation will only be
payable if Bombardier achieves performance goals that position
it for long term success.
(Reporting by Abinaya Vijayaraghavan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Sunil Nair)