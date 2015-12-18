版本:
Bombardier's first CSeries variant wins Transport Canada certification

MONTREAL Dec 18 Canada's Bombardier Inc received certification on Friday for its CSeries 110-seater plane, a milestone that could boost airline confidence in the program, which has not had a sale in more than a year.

Transport Canada, the program's primary regulator, has certified the smaller of the two CSeries planes, the CS100, said Transport Minister Marc Garneau. (Reporting by Allison Lampert; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

