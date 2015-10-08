Canada's Trudeau, asked about Bombardier, says open to investment

BRIEF-Univar Inc & Univar USA enters first amendment to credit agreement on Jan 19- SEC filing
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
VAUGHAN, Ontario Oct 8 Canada's Liberal leader Justin Trudeau, who is in a tight election race to be the country's next prime minister, said on Thursday his party is always open to global investment in a way that respects and defends the country's interests.
Trudeau made the comments after he was asked about whether a Liberal government would allow a Chinese company to buy a majority stake in Bombardier's CSeries project.
"We are always open to global investment in a way that respects and defends Canadian interests, and that is the approach we will take on foreign trade and foreign investments," Trudeau told reporters during a campaign stop.
(Reporting by Allison Martell; With additioinal reporting by Leah Schnurr in Ottawa)
* On Jan 19, Univar USA, Univar Inc entered first amendment to credit agreement - SEC filing
* Rightside Group Ltd says signed a definitive agreement for sale of eNom to Tucows Inc
Jan 20 General Electric Co reported a 36 percent jump in fourth-quarter earnings on Friday, helped by strength in its power and renewable energy businesses, and it affirmed its growth and profit forecasts for 2017.