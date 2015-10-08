UPDATE 1-Canada's Trudeau says open to foreign investment in Bombardier

(Adds details, Quebec comments, background on Bombardier)

By Allison Martell

VAUGHAN, Ontario Oct 8 Canadian Liberal Party leader Justin Trudeau, in a tight race to be the country's next prime minister, said on Thursday his party is open to foreign investment in Bombardier Inc as long as it protects the country's interests.

Trudeau made the comments after he was asked whether a Liberal government would allow a Chinese firm to buy a majority stake in Bombardier's CSeries passenger jet program.

"We are always open to global investment in a way that respects and defends Canadian interests, and that is the approach we will take on foreign trade and foreign investments," Trudeau told reporters during a campaign stop.

"We understand how important it is to draw in global capital to invest in our companies and continue to keep us competitive on the world stage, but we will do that in a way that protects Canadian jobs and Canadian interests."

Trudeau's comments followed a similar message from the provincial government in Bombardier's home province of Quebec. Officials signaled they are open to foreign investment after the embattled Canadian plane and train manufacturer's talks to sell a majority stake in the CSeries program to Airbus failed.

The Airbus talks were the latest blow to Bombardier, which is saddled with debt as the CSeries program limps toward commercial service in 2016, years late and billions of dollars over budget. The company has been struggling to sell the narrow-body jet and has not announced a new firm order in more than a year.

Quebec's Economy Minister Jacques Daoust on Wednesday hinted that a majority stake held by overseas interests would not be unusual and stressed that the most important issue for him was that the company's head office stay in Montreal.

Bombardier had already approached an unnamed Chinese company but those discussions ended three to four weeks ago, according to a source familiar with the situation.

Any deal involving the sale of the CSeries to Chinese buyers would likely trigger a federal government review.

Lawyers and bankers warn that any such deal would attract intense government scrutiny as Canada has spent heavily over the years to support Bombardier's plane sales overseas, and a Chinese investor is perceived as being likely to want to move jobs overseas. (Additional reporting by Euan Rocha in Toronto and Leah Schnurr in Ottawa; Editing by Jeffrey Benkoe)