2015年 10月 10日 星期六

Bombardier says in talks with North American airlines on CSeries jet orders

TORONTO Oct 9 Canada's Bombardier Inc said on Friday it is in advanced discussions to sell its new CSeries jet to airlines in North America, without identifying the airlines.

"We are in some pretty advanced discussions," said Bombardier spokeswoman Marianella de la Barrera. "Our senior leaders are engaged." (Reporting by Allison Martell)

