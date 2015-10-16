RPT-INSIGHT-Bombardier running out of options as family resists pressure to reduce control

(Repeating story to additional subscribers without changes to
text)
By Allison Lampert, Andrea Shalal and Tim Hepher
MONTREAL/WASHINGTON/PARIS Oct 16 Bombardier
is running out of options as the Canadian aircraft
maker seeks to raise the cash for the new jet that potentially
would allow it to challenge the supremacy of Boeing and
Airbus in global jetliner sales, according to several
sources with knowledge of the situation.
The sources said for Bombardier to persuade investors to
provide more capital, the Bombardier-Beaudoin family will
probably have to reduce its 53 percent voting control of a
company which was founded by snowmobile inventor Joseph-Armand
Bombardier in 1942 and moved into train and plane manufacturing
through acquisitions made by his son-in-law Laurent Beaudoin.
The company recently failed to get Airbus to take on much of
the future cost of the new plane, the CSeries. Airbus pulled out
of discussions to buy a controlling stake in the program last
week after they were first reported by Reuters.
Bombardier spokeswoman Isabelle Rondeau declined to comment
on any specific discussions, saying that the company is
"exploring initiatives such as a potential participation in
industry consolidation, but we will not discuss our activities
in this regard or speculate on potential outcomes."
Development costs for the CSeries program have soared to
$5.4 billion, from an earlier projection of $3.2 billion and
Bombardier is likely to continue burning through cash for some
years even after it is expected to go into service next year,
according to analysts and aerospace industry executives.
The family's deep ties in Quebec - it is at the heart of the
French-Canadian province's political establishment - may not be
as much help as it has been in the past.
While Quebec's government has said it will support
Bombardier and its 18,000-strong workforce in the province, the
Quebec public pension plan Caisse de depot et placement has been
unwilling to increase its stake in Bombardier, according to a
source at Caisse with knowledge of discussions. The fund, whose
mandate includes contributing to local economic development,
owns around 2.2 pct of the manufacturer's class B shares and 1.8
pct of class A, making it a top five shareholder in both.
Another source said the relationship between Caisse and
Bombardier "has been tense and confrontational" after Caisse
requested early this year that the family agree to reduce the
power of its 85 percent stake in the super-voting "A" shares so
that they only have six times the number of votes as the "B"
shares rather than the current ten times. That would have
reduced the family's voting stake to around 42 percent.
The family rejected that and in response Caisse declined to
serve as the lead investor for a C$3.35 billion (US$2.59
billion) debt and equity capital raising in February, said this
source, who has direct knowledge of Bombardier's financial
issues.
"They lack negotiating power," said the Caisse source in
reference to both Bombardier and the controlling family. "It's
like you lend money to a friend who says everything's fine -
only to come back a month later and ask for more money."
Caisse spokesman Maxime Chagnon said "we have a longstanding
relationship with Bombardier and it continues." He declined to
comment on any request for a change in Bombardier's voting
structure.
STRATEGY QUESTIONED
Some other major shareholders are also far from convinced by
Bombardier's plans. "There's a lot of confusion. I don't see a
clear strategy. By now they should have one. So it's very
concerning," said a fund manager at another top shareholder,
speaking on condition of anonymity.
Bombardier's Rondeau said that the company has a "very good"
relationship with Caisse. Asked about Caisse requesting a change
in the voting structure, Rondeau said: "You'll have to ask the
Caisse about that."
Bombardier's Executive Chairman Pierre Beaudoin, who is the
founder's grandson, declined to comment. The family's
foundation, established by the founder's widow in 1965 to
continue his charitable works, referred queries to the company.
With Airbus out of the picture, a longer shot is that talks
with a Chinese investor over the CSeries program can be revived
and ushered through a Canadian foreign investment review.
Discussions ended three to four weeks ago, one of the sources
said, though it was unclear why. The source did not name the
Chinese investor.
Getting a deal approved that involves the transfer of
aerospace technology to the Chinese will be complicated, but it
may not be impossible to get support from the Canadian and the
Quebec governments.
Bombardier does plan to raise cash from its rail unit, with
plans to list a minority stake in Frankfurt. This is its most
valuable asset and is expected to be much more attractive to
investors than the aircraft arm.
The company had $3.1 billion in cash at the end of the
second quarter, but faces additional costs of at least $1
billion to $2 billion to complete certification of the CSeries
and cover early production losses in the first two to three
years of delivery, according to Credit Suisse aerospace analyst
Rob Spingarn.
The plane may not be profitable for four years or more,
according to a source briefed on the company's current financial
situation. The company's debt burden has increased to $9 billion
and its share price has dropped 58 percent since the beginning
of the year, valuing the entire company at just C$3.76 billion.
"LONG PUTT"
The company was advised two years ago by Goldman Sachs, its
longtime investment bank, to cancel the program because
"continuing to fund the CSeries was a long putt," one person
familiar with those discussions said. Bombardier's Rondeau
denied that Goldman provided such advice.
The new jet will target the 110-130 seat market, competing
directly against the next generation Airbus A319neo and Boeing's
737 MAX family of jets. Until now, Bombardier's biggest jet has
been the CRJ, the largest of which has 104 seats.
Bombardier's Vice President of Business Acquisition, Ross
Mitchell, emphasized the company's "100 percent" commitment to
the jet in Berlin on Wednesday.
While Bombardier has 243 firm orders for the jet, that is
below its launch target of 300, according to company
announcements, and it hasn't announced a new firm order in more
than a year.
At least one Bombardier CSeries customer, who has a firm
order, plans to ask for a discount on options for additional
aircraft. "Looking at the contract we signed, is the option
price the price you would negotiate today, or is there room for
improvement there?" said a top executive at the customer.
Bombardier invited Airbus chiefs to see the plane at the
Paris Airshow in June, in a standard industry courtesy. The chat
was warm enough to encourage Bombardier officials to formally
approach Airbus, said several sources familiar with the matter.
Bombardier would have probably written off some of its
development costs for the jet as part of any deal.
Bombardier, though, got a mixed reaction at Airbus, with
some executives at the European plane maker open to expanding
its portfolio for a minimal outlay but others wary of diluting
both profit margins and attention to other projects. "The value
for us wasn't clear enough," a source close to Airbus said.
(Additional reporting by Euan Rocha and John Tilak in Toronto,
Mike Stone in New York, Benjamin Lim in Beijing; Writing by
Allison Martell; Editing by Amran Abocar and Martin Howell)