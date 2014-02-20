Interest tops USD5bn for rare Canada US dollar bond

Twitter partners with Bloomberg for streaming TV news
April 30 Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
LONDON, Feb 20 (IFR) - Initial interest has topped USD5bn for Canada's first sale of a US dollar denominated bond in two years, said a banker managing the sale on Thursday.
The sovereign, rated Aaa/AAA/AAA by Moody's/S&P/Fitch, has set guidance on the five-year SEC-registered Global bond, maturing in February 2019, at 12bp area over the equivalent five-year US Treasury note, from initial price thoughts of 12-14bp released on Wednesday afternoon.
The deal is expected to price later on Thursday via HSBC, JP Morgan, RBC and Scotia, marking Canada's first US dollar bond sale since it placed a USD3bn five-year in February 2012.
April 30 Twitter Inc is partnering with Bloomberg Media for a round-the-clock streaming television news service on the social networking platform, the Wall Street Journal reported on Sunday.
May 1 Gold fell on Monday after the dollar edged up as U.S. congressional negotiators hammered out a deal on a spending package to keep the federal government funded through September. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold dropped 0.3 percent to $1,264.06 per ounce, as of 0236 GMT. * Gold, last week, saw its biggest weekly percentage fall since the week of March 10, ending about 1.2 percent lower. * U.S. gold futures eased 0.2 percent to $1,265.20 an ounce.
TOKYO, May 1 Japanese stock prices posted modest gains on Monday as high-tech shares such as Tokyo Electron and Murata Manufacturing gained on upbeat earnings in otherwise holiday-lulled trading.