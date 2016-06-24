Canada's CPPIB says Brexit may provide investment opportunities

TORONTO, June 24 The Canada Pension Plan
Investment Board, one of the world's biggest dealmakers, said
Britain's vote to leave the European Union could provide
compelling opportunities and the UK remained an attractive
market.
"The UK and Europe continue to be very important and
attractive markets for us," a CPPIB spokesman said on Friday.
"As any investor, we have a bias to stability over
uncertainty, yet periods of dislocation can present compelling
opportunities that short-term investors are unable to pursue,"
he added.
