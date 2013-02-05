Canada to toughen laws against bribery abroad

* Canada acting in wake of foreign bribery conviction
* Maximum penalty to rise to 14 years in jail
OTTAWA Feb 5 Canada will toughen its laws to be
better able to combat corruption by Canadian businesses at home
and abroad, the government said on Tuesday following the recent
bribery conviction of a Calgary oil company.
"Our government ... expects Canadian business to play by the
rules. Canadian companies can compete with the best and win
fairly," Foreign Minister John Baird said in a statement.
Baird said existing laws on the bribery of foreign officials
would be amended to grant the government jurisdiction over all
Canadian nationals and Canadian companies, regardless of where
alleged crimes took place. That would make it easier to
prosecute cases in foreign countries, he said.
Canada will also raise the maximum penalty for bribing a
foreign official to 14 years from the current five years.
In January, a Calgary-based oil company that admitted to
bribing the wife of a Chadian diplomat in Canada to secure an
oil and gas contract agreed to pay a C$10.35 million ($10.35
million) fine.
Also last month, a Canadian police document released by the
courts revealed that authorities believe a son of deposed Libyan
leader Muammar Gaddafi received $162 million in bribes for
giving major contracts in Libya to Montreal-based SNC-Lavalin
Inc.
The allegations surrounding the Libyan contracts have not
been proven in court. SNC, which has said that any wrongdoing
was the work of a small number of former employees, says it is
cooperating with the police investigations.