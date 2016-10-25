版本:
British Airways flight makes medical emergency landing in Vancouver-CBC

TORONTO Oct 25 A British Airways flight declaring a medical emergency has landed in Vancouver, with 25 passengers and crew sent to local hospitals for smoke inhalation, CBC News said on its Twitter feed on Tuesday.

British Airways could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)

