British Airways flight makes medical emergency landing in Vancouver-CBC

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
TORONTO Oct 25 A British Airways flight declaring a medical emergency has landed in Vancouver, with 25 passengers and crew sent to local hospitals for smoke inhalation, CBC News said on its Twitter feed on Tuesday.
British Airways could not immediately be reached for comment. (Reporting by Matt Scuffham and Jeffrey Hodgson; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said it had grounded all its flights on Saturday due to a system outage.