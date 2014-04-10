Canada's CBC cuts 650 jobs, retreats from sports to trim costs

TORONTO, April 10 Canada's public broadcaster
will no longer bid for professional sporting rights and will
slash more than 650 jobs in the next two years as it tightens
its belt following a slump in ad sales and previous cuts to its
funding from the federal government.
The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation said Thursday it would
cut C$130 million ($119 million) from its budget immediately and
halt planned regional expansion, but still look for ways to
cover events of national importance such as the Olympics, to
which it remains committed.
"As the media landscape changes, CBC/Radio-Canada will also
need to re-imagine itself," the broadcaster's chief executive,
Hubert Lacroix, said in a statement.
CBC blamed its financial challenges on slumping advertising
that has hit the entire industry, disappointing ratings for some
programs, weaker-than-expected ad revenues from two radio
stations, and the National Hockey League's decision to leave CBC
to sign a broadcast deal with cable company Rogers
Communications.
Rogers, which is also Canada's largest wireless telecom
company, last year signed a C$5.2 billion deal to lock up NHL
rights for 12 years, elbowing out rival BCE Inc whose
TSN sports channel had previously held most of the rights to
show the country's most popular sport.
As part of that deal, Rogers agreed to sub-license some
hockey games, including playoffs and the Stanley Cup, to the CBC
for four years. CBC also retained its highly rated "Hockey Night
in Canada" program, a national institution that it has aired on
Saturdays since the 1950s.
CBC has struggled to maintain its programming, particularly
in television, since the federal government slashed its funding
by 10 percent in 2012.
That prompted CBC to rely more on commercial advertising and
to cut some foreign language services.
