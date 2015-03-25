UPDATE 1-BCE media executive apologizes for editorial intrusion

(Recasts with BCE executive apology)
By Alastair Sharp
TORONTO, March 25 A senior executive at BCE
Inc's Bell Media unit apologized on Wednesday for
interfering in editorial coverage after Canada biggest
communications company was harshly rebuked by the country's
broadcast regulator.
The apology came after the Globe and Mail newspaper, citing
unnamed sources, reported Bell Media's President Kevin Crull
told the head of CTV News not to conduct or air interviews with
the chairman of the Canadian Radio-television and
Telecommunications Commission (CRTC).
The regulator had just ruled it would force distributors to
unbundle cable TV packages, a decision that could prove painful
for Bell.
Crull acknowledged in a statement he reached out to the CTV
News leadership team about the focus of coverage.
"It was wrong of me to be anything but absolutely clear that
editorial control always rests with the news team. I have
apologized to the team directly for this mistake," he said,
describing his action as an "intrusion."
The CRTC had issued a harshly worded statement about the
matter earlier on Wednesday.
"An informed citizenry cannot be sacrificed for a company's
commercial interests," CRTC Chairman Jean-Pierre Blais said in
response to the Globe report. "Canadians can only wonder how
many times corporate interests may have been placed ahead of the
fair and balanced news reporting they expect from their
broadcasting system."
BCE, traditionally a telephone and Internet company, in
recent years bought some of Canada's largest media assets in a
drive to control the cost of content sent through its satellite,
internet and telecom networks.
BCE is fighting other CRTC rulings in the courts, including
over Super Bowl advertising and a ban on discounting its own
content sent to its customers' mobile devices.
