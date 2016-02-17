Canada regulator warns broadcasters not to skimp on news

TORONTO Feb 17 Canadian broadcasters have a
responsibility to invest in robust news operations and will be
held to account for those obligations ahead of license renewals
due next year, the head of the country's broadcast regulator
said on Wednesday.
A string of Canadian television and radio stations have cut
jobs and reduced programming in recent months as they adjust to
rising online competition.
But the broadcast media industry has the resources to
respond and an audience eager for quality journalism, Canadian
Radio-television and Telecommunications Commission Chairman
Jean-Pierre Blais said, and must step up to the challenge.
"There were decisions made recently that were completely
valid because there were no conditions of license," Blais said
in an interview. "The good thing about licensing renewals is
that we have an opportunity to have a second look."
Those decisions include Rogers Communications Inc
and BCE Inc trimming of 200 jobs including in
conventional television, radio, and publishing, and BCE Inc's
cutting of some 380 jobs in its Bell Media unit last
year.
Blais said the CRTC likely will issue a decision on new
rules for local television news in June, following a public
hearing. Hearings on license renewals will follow.
Cable and satellite companies, including BCE and Rogers,
will by March 1 be required to offer a new small basic
television package with a focus on local programming.
(Reporting by Alastair Sharp; Editing by Bill Trott)