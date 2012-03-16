UPDATE 2-Bruce Power gets nod to restart Ontario reactor

* Unit 2 reactor to be powered up for operational tests
* Will eventually produce electricity for 500,000 homes
* Refurbished Unit 1 reactor nearing approval
TORONTO, March 16 Canada's nuclear
regulator has given Bruce Power the green light to restart the
Unit 2 reactor, which has been offline for more than 15 years,
the Ontario power utility said on Friday.
The approval, from Canada's Nuclear Safety Commission,
allows the utility to power up the refurbished reactor to
complete final safety and operations tests. The next step will
be to link the reactor, located on the eastern shore of Lake
Huron, to Ontario's power grid.
Unit 2 is one of four reactors at Bruce Power's Bruce A
plant. The 750-megawatt Candu reactor is expected to produce
enough electricity to power 500,000 homes.
Bruce Power expects to have approval to bring Bruce A's Unit
1, also being refurbished, online in the coming months. Unit 1
and Unit 2 have been shut down since 1997 and 1995 respectively.
Once the two reactors are online, the Bruce A and Bruce B
plants will be generating a combined 6,300 megawatts of power
from eight reactors. Bruce Power currently generates about 4,700
megawatts from four units at Bruce B and two units at Bruce A.
Candu reactors are unique in that they are fueled with
natural uranium instead of enriched uranium. Cameco Corp
, Canada's top uranium producer, makes the fuel bundles
for all the Bruce reactors. The miner holds a 31.6 percent stake
in Bruce B, but no stake in Bruce A.
The Bruce Power partners also include TransCanada
Corporation, the Power Workers' Union, the Society of
Energy Professionals and Borealis Infrastructure, an investment
firm backed by a retirement trust.