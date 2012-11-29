Canada budget watchdog says bigger deficit numbers inexplicable

* Budget officer says deficits appear overstated
* Sees less impact on revenue, expenses from new growth
forecasts
* Urges more transparency from Ottawa on budget assumptions
By Louise Egan
OTTAWA, Nov 29 Canada's budget watchdog said the
Conservative government appears to have overstated its budget
deficit by an average of C$4.7 billion ($4.74 billion) a year
for the current and next three fiscal years.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty revised the budget outlook on
Nov. 13, projecting federal budget deficits for this year and
the following three years that were on average C$5.8 billion
bigger than the government estimated in its March budget. He
also said the federal government would wipe out a small deficit
in 2016-17, a year later than previously forecast.
But both Flaherty and Prime Minister Stephen Harper have
since contradicted their own report, pledging to balance the
books before the next election in 2015.
The finance minister has said the different is due to a C$3
billion cushion in its latest forecasts that won't be used if
the economy performs well.
In a report assessing Ottawa's revisions, the parliamentary
budget officer (PBO) said on Thursday the picture painted by the
government is more pessimistic than is warranted.
Its calculations - based on the same forecasts the
government uses - showed higher revenue and lower program
expenses than was estimated by the government.
The report stressed, however, that the federal Department of
Finance did not provide the PBO with enough information about
its underlying assumptions and methods for it to properly
explain the difference.
"Given the changes to the government's economic assumptions,
and excluding the impact of policy decisions, the changes to
Finance Canada's fiscal outlook since Budget 2012 are somewhat
larger than what its sensitivities would suggest," the report
said.
The "sensitivities" refer to the estimated impact on revenue
and expenses of downward revisions to nominal gross domestic
product and interest rates.
The PBO said that according to its calculations, the budget
balance would be C$1.1 billion lower this year and a similar
amount over the next three years, compared with Flaherty's
report showing an average $5.8 billion downward revision
The PBO speculated that Ottawa's projections on the
effective tax rate may be different from its own.
Some pundits have speculated that Harper wants to deliver a
good news "surprise" on the budget by 2015, which might help the
Conservatives get re-elected that year.
"Finance Canada does not provide sufficient information and
data related to its assumptions and methods ... which would be
required to conduct a thorough assessment," the PBO said.
"PBO believes that providing this information and data would
significantly improve budget transparency."
A finance department spokesman said the government would
likely comment later on Thursday.
Kevin Page, who heads the PBO, has been clashing for months
with the government over its refusal to hand over certain data
and information that he says he needs to fulfill his mandate to
advise lawmakers on budget matters.
The government says the information he wants is confidential
and that Page is overstepping his bounds.
Last week Page and Thomas Mulcair, leader of the New
Democratic Party - the main opposition - asked the federal court
to settle the dispute by clarifying the PBO's mandate.