UPDATE 1-Canada to set up infrastructure bank with access to C$35 bln

* Bank will look to supplement funds with private investment
* Private investment could be 4 to 5 times public spending
* Caisse CEO says will be "hugely attractive" to investors
By David Ljunggren and Matt Scuffham
OTTAWA/TORONTO, Nov 1 The Canadian government
will set up an infrastructure bank and give it access to C$35
billion ($26 billion) to help fund major projects that might
otherwise not get built, Finance Minister Bill Morneau said on
Tuesday.
Morneau told the House of Commons that the proposed bank -
which Ottawa hopes will be up and running next year - would
attract as much as C$4 to C$5 in private capital for every tax
dollar invested.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government wants to
invest heavily in infrastructure to help stimulate the country's
sluggish economy and had previously said it was examining ways
to attract private investment to supplement public spending. It
is trying to deal with a prolonged oil slump that has slashed
revenues.
Morneau, presenting a fiscal update, told legislators that
the money would "flow to help us undertake transformational
projects that might not otherwise get built."
Michael Sabia, chief executive officer of the Caisse de
depot et placement du Quebec, Canada's second biggest
public pension fund, said the move was a "very positive step."
"I think it has the potential to change the structure of
infrastructure financing in Canada and change the way
infrastructure gets done," Sabia, who serves on Morneau's
Advisory Council on Economic Growth, said in an interview.
Sabia said he expected there would be "huge appetite" among
investors in Canada and overseas to invest in projects launched
by the bank.
"Canada is a highly attractive place to invest and so many
institutional investors are looking for opportunities to invest
money in assets like infrastructure. They're trying to move
capital out of traditional fixed income investments like
government bonds which today pay almost no return," he said.
The bank - working with institutional investors as well as
public and private pension funds - would conclude and execute
complex infrastructure deals using loans, loan guarantees and
equity investments, the finance ministry said in document.
Of the initial C$35 billion, C$15 billion would come from
already announced federal investments in sectors such as public
transit and green infrastructure. An additional C$20 billion
will be available for investments that would result in the bank
holding assets in the form of equity or debt.
"Canada, a country with low political risk, is a very
desirable place for international pension funds who'd like to
make investments in infrastructure," Morneau told reporters.
The bank - which Morneau said would be at arm's length from
the federal government - will work with Canada's 10 provinces,
three northern territories and municipalities across the
country.
($1=$1.34 Canadian)
