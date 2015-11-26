UPDATE 1-Canada's Ontario forecasts smaller deficit, helped by Hydro IPO

BRIEF-Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million
(Adds details on forecasts)
OTTAWA Nov 26 The Ontario government said on Thursday it expects a smaller budget deficit in the current fiscal year than previously anticipated, helped by the initial public offering of utility Hydro One Ltd.
Canada's most populous province expects to run a deficit of C$7.52 billion ($5.66 billion) in the 2015-16 fiscal year, its Liberal government said in a budget update, down from the C$8.5 billion deficit it had estimated in its April budget.
Ontario, which accounts for about 40 percent of Canada's economy, is now forecasting a deficit of C$4.5 billion for 2016-2017, slightly smaller than what was forecast in April, and promises to have a balanced budget in 2017-18.
Non-tax revenue for the current fiscal year, including the net revenue from the initial public offering of Ontario power distributor Hydro One, is projected to be about C$1.1 billion higher than forecast in the 2015 Budget.
Ontario's net debt is expected to be C$298.3 billion at the end of the current fiscal year, compared to April's forecast of C$298.9 billion.
($1 = 1.3284 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Sandra Maler and Paul Simao)
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. announces increase and extension to substantial issuer bid
Jan 19 The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.