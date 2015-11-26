Ontario lowers deficit forecasts for 2015-2016 fiscal year

BRIEF-Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million
OTTAWA Nov 26 Ontario's government said on Thursday in expects to see a smaller budget deficit in the current fiscal year than previously anticipated, helped by the initial public offering of utility Hydro One Ltd.
Ontario, Canada's most populous province, expects to run a deficit of C$7.52 billion ($5.66 billion) in the 2015-16 fiscal year, the government said in its budget update. That is down from the C$8.5 billion deficit it had estimated in its April budget.
($1 = 1.3284 Canadian dollars) (Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Sandra Maler)
* Hercules Capital prices $200.0 million of convertible senior notes upsized from $150.0 million
* Northern Blizzard Resources Inc. announces increase and extension to substantial issuer bid
Jan 19 The NFL's Oakland Raiders filed paperwork with the league on Thursday to move to Las Vegas following months of negotiations to build a new stadium in Nevada, officials said.