UPDATE 1-Canada to set higher capital requirements for key banks

* Budget announcement does not name the banks
* Would affect "domestic systemically important banks"
* Will move on federal law if common regulator idea dies
* Will promote entry of new, smaller banks
By Randall Palmer
OTTAWA, March 21 Canada's federal budget laid
out plans on Thursday to impose higher capital requirements on
banks whose failure could disrupt the Canadian financial system
and economy.
Finance Minister Jim Flaherty also said the federal
government would go ahead with its own capital markets
regulatory framework if it cannot agree with the provinces on
creating a common securities regulator.
And he said the government would review how it regulates
financial institutions to ensure it promotes the entry and
growth of smaller financial institutions in order to foster
competition that helps consumers and businesses.
The new rules for "domestic systemically important banks"
will parallel measures agreed by the Financial Stability Board,
the financial watchdog of the Group of 20 leading economies, in
response to the 2008 crisis.
Canada's superintendent of financial institutions will
determine the higher capital requirement. The document did not
name any particular bank.
The government will also implement a "bail-in" regime for
these banks to ensure that, if a bank depletes its capital, it
can be recapitalized through the very rapid conversion of
certain liabilities into regulatory capital.
"This risk management framework will limit the unfair
advantage that could be gained by Canada's systemically
important banks through the mistaken belief by investors and
other market participants that these institutions are 'too big
to fail'," the budget document said.
Canada's biggest banks are Royal Bank of Canada,
Bank of Nova Scotia, Toronto-Dominion Bank,
Bank of Montreal and Canadian Imperial Bank of Commerce
.
On the question of trying to come up with a common
securities regulator to replace the patchwork of provincial
regulators, Flaherty said he was coming to the end of his
patience.
"The government's preferred approach is to improve the
regulation of Canada's capital markets through a cooperatively
established common securities regulator," the budget said.
"If a timely agreement cannot be reached, the government
will propose legislation to ensure that it can carry out its
regulatory responsibilities for capital markets consistent with
the decision of the Supreme Court of Canada."
This referred to a December 2011 ruling that Flaherty's
initial plans for a national securities regulator stepped too
far into areas of provincial jurisdiction. He has been trying to
come up with a replacement agreeable to the provinces ever
since.
The budget also announced plans to help Canadian financial
institutions expand internationally, partnering with them in
promoting the Canadian brand. And it said it would allow
financial institutions more flexibility regarding the residency
of members of board committees.