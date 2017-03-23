Canada seeks to end Uber's tax advantage over taxi companies

OTTAWA, March 22 The new national budget
unveiled Wednesday by Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's
Liberal government took aim at ride-sharing providers such as
Uber Technologies Inc, looking to end a tax advantage
they have over traditional taxi companies.
The budget statement said Trudeau's government plans to
amend Canada's Excise Tax Act to redefine ride-sharing firms as
taxi companies. That would force them to collect the goods and
services tax (GST) on every ride provided, just as taxi
operators are required to do.
Under current law, some drivers for ride-share operators
make use of a so-called small-supplier provision that exempts
the first C$30,000 of sales from the tax. The amendment would
end the exemption.
"It's important to have a tax system that's fair and less
complex," Finance Minister Bill Morneau said when asked about
the matter during a news conference on the budget. "With respect
to Uber, what we've done is say there's a level playing field.
If you're in an Uber or if you're in a taxi, you pay GST (goods
and services tax). That's consistent with what Canadians expect,
and we think it's the right approach."
Uber spokesman Matt Kallman said: "We are reviewing the
budget and its implications and will have more to say in the
coming days."
The budget statement estimates the change will raise C$3
million in new revenue in the 2017 budget year, rising to C$5
million in the next few years.
The change could mean higher fares for Uber customers in
Canada, and would be the latest headache for the $70 billion
company. It has been battered with a series of controversies
over the last several weeks ranging from the sudden departure of
its president to a lawsuit from Alphabet Inc's
accusing it of stealing designs for autonomous car technology.
(Reporting by Dan Burns; Additional reporting by Heather
Somerville in San Francisco; Editing by Lisa Shumaker)