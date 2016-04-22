UPDATE 2-Canada's Caisse to invest C$3 bln in Montreal rail network

(Adds comments by Caisse chief executive and Quebec government
spokeswoman)
By Allison Lampert and Matt Scuffham
MONTREAL/TORONTO April 22 Canadian pension fund
Caisse de depot et placement du Quebec said on Friday that it
would invest C$3 billion ($2.37 billion) in a new public
transport network in Montreal, the third-largest of its kind in
the world.
The network will link downtown Montreal with several suburbs
and Montreal's airport in a 67 km (41.6 miles) light rail
transit system comprising 24 stations which will operate 20
hours a day, seven days a week. The automated system would be
the largest after Dubai's at 80 km, and Vancouver's at 68 km.
The C$5.5 billion project, a public-private partnership,
would require C$2.5 billion from the province of Quebec and
Canada. A spokeswoman for Quebec Transportation Minister Jacques
Daoust said Friday the province would invest in the project. A
Canadian government spokesman could not immediately be reached
for comment.
Quebec's transport minister told Radio Canada that he would
be happy to see a Quebec company like train and plane maker
Bombardier Inc win the contract.
But a Quebec spokeswoman later said that Caisse would be in
charge of the bidding process.
Caisse, which acquired a 30 percent stake in
Bombardier Transportation in 2015, will hold a global call for
tenders audited by two experts to ensure a transparent and fair
process, pension fund Chief Executive Michael Sabia said in an
interview.
He said that Caisse, Canada's second-largest pension fund,
would be begin qualifying consortia in the fall of 2016.
"There is no favoritism, there is no leg up to Bombardier or
to anybody else," Sabia said. "The only way to get the business
is by winning it."
Bombardier, which has been facing criticism for delays in
delivering new streetcars to the Toronto Transit Commission,
said on Friday it would consider bidding on the Quebec project.
"We are obviously interested in this project and we are
going to be looking into it for sure," Bombardier Transportation
spokesman Marc Laforge said.
Caisse, which would start construction in the spring of 2017
to begin train service at the end of 2020, is already discussing
plans to operate similar projects in other countries, Sabia
said.
Developing greenfield projects as manager is part of a
broader goal to raise Caisse's infrastructure investments from
C$14 billion today to around C$25 billion.
"We are actively talking to people in the United States and
elsewhere to begin the process of exporting the model."
($1 = 1.2680 Canadian dollars)
