Canada watchdog halts probe into alleged CN Rail pricing strategy

OTTAWA May 9 Canada's Competition Bureau said
on Friday it has halted a probe into alleged unfair pricing
practices by Canadian National Railway due to
insufficient evidence.
The watchdog investigated allegations that CN had
implemented a rail pricing strategy that would lessen or prevent
competition in a Vancouver facility for transloading lumber
shipped by rail.
"It is the bureau's view that, at this time, there is
insufficient evidence to support further investigation into this
matter," the independent law enforcement agency said in a
statement.
