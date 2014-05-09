版本:
Canada watchdog halts probe into alleged CN Rail pricing strategy

OTTAWA May 9 Canada's Competition Bureau said on Friday it has halted a probe into alleged unfair pricing practices by Canadian National Railway due to insufficient evidence.

The watchdog investigated allegations that CN had implemented a rail pricing strategy that would lessen or prevent competition in a Vancouver facility for transloading lumber shipped by rail.

"It is the bureau's view that, at this time, there is insufficient evidence to support further investigation into this matter," the independent law enforcement agency said in a statement. (Reporting by Louise Egan; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)
