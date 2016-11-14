Canadian canola meal sales to China spike to 5-year high

| WINNIPEG/BEIJING
WINNIPEG/BEIJING Nov 14 Canadian canola meal
shipments to China have jumped to their highest level in five
years, boosting profits of crush plants and firming prices as
farmers slog through a difficult harvest.
Canada shipped 415,000 tonnes of canola meal to China from
January through August, the most since 2011 and following zero
shipments last year, according to Canadian Oilseed Processors
Association (COPA). The shipments are worth C$132.1 million.
Several Canadian plants were registered this year for trade
by Chinese authorities, a process that took more than a year for
some, said Chris Vervaet, executive director of COPA, whose
members include Bunge Ltd and Cargill Ltd.
Canola, known for its vivid yellow flowers, is crushed
mainly to produce vegetable oil, vying against oils made from
palm and soybeans. Its protein-rich meal feeds animals including
U.S. dairy cattle.
Stronger canola meal demand from China comes as Canadian
crushers steadily expand capacity. Cargill opened last year a
new Alberta plant, and Richardson International is expanding a
facility in the province.
"Finding alternative markets to the U.S. is huge for our
continued growth, Vervaet said.
Strong meal demand lifts crusher profits, increasing the
prices they are willing to pay farmers, many of whom have
struggled to complete harvesting in snowy, autumn weather.
Canadian canola crush margins last week were more than
double those of a year ago, ICE Futures Canada said.
China's canola meal demand reflects a trade dispute through
much of this year between Canada and China over canola seed. The
dispute created additional demand for canola meal until it was
resolved in September.
Beijing also announced in September anti-subsidy duties on
imports of U.S. animal feed ingredient distillers' dried grains
(DDGs), which looks to build demand for canola meal if China's
stance against DDGs, a byproduct of corn-based ethanol, remains,
said Lu Yun, an analyst with consultancy JCI in Shanghai.
Through August, the United States had exported 1.96 million
tonnes of distillers' grains to China in 2016, worth $402.5
million, according to U.S. Department of Agriculture.
The Canadian canola dispute temporarily reduced China's
imports of seed for domestic crushing, leaving Chinese meal
buyers to import the feed ingredient instead.
Canadian canola meal sales to China look brisk through next
June, said a U.S. canola broker, who was not authorized to speak
publicly.
China's growing aquaculture industry has also boosted
Chinese demand for canola meal, Lu said. Hog farming faces
pressure in China over environmental concerns, but aquaculture
faces less opposition, helping it to expand and require more
feed, he said.
(Additional reporting by Michael Hirtzer in Chicago; Editing by
Meredith Mazzilli)