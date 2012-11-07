Canpotex gets green light to build export terminal in B.C.

BRIEF-Levi Strauss & Co prices EUR475 mln of 3 3/8% senior notes due 2027
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes
OTTAWA Nov 7 Canpotex, the offshore selling agency for potash mined in the Western Canadian province of Saskatchewan, on Wednesday received government approval to build a new export terminal at the port of Prince Rupert, British Columbia, north of Vancouver.
Federal Environment Minister Peter Kent said in a statement that the terminal was not likely to cause significant adverse environmental effects.
Canpotex will work on the terminal project together with Canadian National Railway, which hauls some of the agency's potash on its southern British Columbia line.
Canpotex sells potash on behalf of Agrium Inc, Potash Corp and Mosaic Co in key markets such as China and India.
* Levi strauss & co. Prices private placement of senior notes
NEW YORK, Feb 23 Oil companies showed deepening divides on the future of the U.S. biofuels program in solicited comments from the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) over a plan sought by some refiners to shift the program's financial burden to retailers and blenders.
CANNON BALL, N.D., Feb 23 The number of protesters at a camp near the site of the Dakota Access pipeline dwindled to around a dozen on Thursday, with those still there defying a previous deadline set by authorities to vacate the Army-owned land.