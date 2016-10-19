CORRECTED-UPDATE 2-Canadian carbon price worries farmers, fertilizer makers

(Corrects paragraph 9 to say fertilizer companies will pay
higher Alberta emitter tax, not a new carbon tax)
By Rod Nickel and Alastair Sharp
WINNIPEG/TORONTO Oct 18 Canada's plan to price
carbon emissions may weaken the farm sector in one of the
biggest grain-shipping countries, raising farmers' costs and
discouraging investment in fertilizer production, industry
groups say.
Ottawa this month promised a price on carbon emissions by
2018, and will let provinces choose a tax or cap and trade
system. Carbon pollution will cost C$10 a tonne in 2018, rising
gradually to C$50 in 2022.
At C$50, it would raise fertilizer prices C$2 per acre for
farmers, and some experts peg the total farm cost at C$6 an
acre, according to CIBC bank.
"Everyone is paying attention to this, especially in a
downtime for the economy," said Robin Speer, executive director
of Western Canadian Wheat Growers, which has gathered 2,500
petition signatures opposing the price.
Reduced soil tilling and more fuel-efficient machinery have
made farming more environmentally friendly, and crops absorb
carbon from the air and leave it underground, Speer said.
Agriculture accounted for 10 percent of Canada's 2014 total
greenhouse gas emissions, according to Canada's environment
department.
Nitrogen fertilizer producers, among major polluters in
western provinces, are leery of a carbon price.
Higher costs will discourage expansion and shift production
elsewhere, said Garth Whyte, chief executive of industry group
Fertilizer Canada. Provinces should instead credit fertilizer
makers for reductions in nitrous oxide, a production byproduct,
he said.
Agrium Inc and CF Industries will not be
subject to Alberta's new carbon tax of C$20 per tonne when it
takes effect next year, but the separate emitter tax that
fertilizer companies pay will rise to C$30 per tonne of carbon
from C$20 per tonne, according to Fertilizer Canada. It will be
replaced in 2018 by another regulation that charges a carbon
price.
Fertilizer producers can justifiably argue they need
provisions to stay competitive, and farmers should also receive
support, said Keith Brooks, programs director at Environmental
Defence.
"You want the price to influence everyone's behavior but we
don't want it to mean farmers can't make a living," he said.
At a committee meeting on Tuesday, Liberal government
legislators rejected an opposition motion to study how the
carbon price will affect the farm sector, Conservative
legislator David Anderson said.
Ottawa's carbon price does not directly impose costs on
pollution from farm vehicles or their fuel, and the government
lets provinces choose how to use carbon revenue, said Caitlin
Workman, spokeswoman for Environment Minister Catherine McKenna.
Saskatchewan Premier Brad Wall on Tuesday pitched an
alternative approach to carbon pricing, focusing instead on
clean energy technology and renewable power.
British Columbia gives farmers an exemption from its carbon
tax on farm fuel purchases. Alberta plans to do the same.
Ontario's emissions cap does not cover agriculture.
(Editing by Peter Cooney and Matthew Lewis)