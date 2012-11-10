Canada's Carney says rate hikes 'less imminent'

TORONTO Nov 10 Interest rate hikes have become
less imminent than the Bank of Canada once expected, although
rates are still likely to rise, central bank Governor Mark
Carney said in an interview published on Saturday.
"Over time, rates are likely to increase somewhat, but over
time, so a less imminent timing relative to our expectation,"
Carney said in an interview with the National Post newspaper.
Canada's economy rebounded better than most from the global
economic recession, and the Bank of Canada is the only central
bank in the Group of Seven leading industrialized nations that
is currently hinting at higher interest rates.
But Carney has also made clear that there will be no rate
rise for a while, despite high domestic borrowing rates that he
sees as a major risk to a still fragile economy.
"We've been very clear in terms of lines of defense in
addressing financial vulnerabilities," he said in the interview.
"And the most prominent one, obviously, in Canada, is household
debt."
He said the bank was monitoring the impact of four
successive government moves to tighten mortgage lending, which
aimed to take the froth out of a hot housing market without
causing a damaging crash in prices.
A Reuters poll published on Friday showed the majority of 20
forecasters believe the government has done enough to rein in
runaway prices, preventing the type of crash that devastated the
U.S. market.
The experts expect Canadian housing prices to fall 10
percent over the next several years, but they do not expect the
recent property boom to end in a U.S.-style collapse.