版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2016年 9月 22日 星期四 01:21 BJT

Big Canadian cattle feedlot to shut operations

WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 21 One of Canada's biggest cattle feedlots, Alberta-based Western Feedlots, said on Wednesday that it will suspend operations after marketing the cattle it currently owns, due to poor economic conditions.

The company, started in 1958, will continue its farming operations, it said in a release. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chris Reese)

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐