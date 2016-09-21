Big Canadian cattle feedlot to shut operations

UPDATE 2-Canada's Porter Airlines resumes flights after outage grounds fleet
TORONTO, Jan 14 Privately held Canadian carrier Porter Airlines said flights had resumed after a system outage grounded its fleet earlier on Saturday.
WINNIPEG, Manitoba, Sept 21 One of Canada's biggest cattle feedlots, Alberta-based Western Feedlots, said on Wednesday that it will suspend operations after marketing the cattle it currently owns, due to poor economic conditions.
The company, started in 1958, will continue its farming operations, it said in a release. (Reporting by Rod Nickel in Winnipeg, Manitoba; Editing by Chris Reese)
PARIS, Jan 15 A judicial investigation into diesel emissions testing in France could widen beyond Renault after tests showed other carmakers had exceeded the authorised levels, the French environment minister said on Sunday, without elaborating.
