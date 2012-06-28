版本:
Canada court lets C$19 bln cell phone suit proceed

OTTAWA, June 28 The Supreme Court of Canada agreed on Thursday to let a C$19 billion ($18.4 billion) class action suit proceed against Canadian cell phone companies over the "system access fees" they charged.

The high court declined to hear an appeal by the phone companies of lower court decisions that let the suit proceed. Among the companies named are units of BCE Inc, Rogers Communications Inc, Telus Corp and Bell Alliant Inc.

