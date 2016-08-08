Bank of Canada backs small business fund by lenders-report

OTTAWA Aug 8 The Bank of Canada wants the
country's banks to start a fund that would invest in small- and
medium-sized businesses in Canada to help foster better global
expansion for domestic firms, according to a report from the
Globe and Mail.
The plan would see banks and potentially pension funds and
insurers put money into a private sector fund of at least C$1
billion ($767.99 million) that would make debt and equity
investments of C$2 million to C$20 million in Canadian
companies, the newspaper reported on Monday.
The initiative is still at an early stage, according to the
report, which cited a briefing on the fund prepared by Canadian
Imperial Bank of Commerce. Bank of Canada Governor
Stephen Poloz and CIBC Chief Executive Victor Dodig are both
proponents of the fund, the Globe said.
The Bank of Canada said it does not comment on commercial
decisions of financial institutions.
The fund is modeled on a similar bank and government
sponsored fund in Britain, the Business Growth Fund, that was
launched in 2011. The fund is backed by five major British banks
and has up to 2.5 billion pounds ($3.28 billion) with which to
make equity investments in small and medium firms.
($1 = 1.3021 Canadian dollars)
($1 = 0.7618 pounds)
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)