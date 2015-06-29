Bank of Canada's Poloz says rate cut was needed to balance risks

OTTAWA, June 29 Bank of Canada Governor Stephen
Poloz defended on Sunday the central bank's surprise interest
rate cut early this year, saying last year's big drop in oil
prices made the cut necessary to keep policy in a "neutral zone"
where risks are balanced.
Speaking on a panel at the Bank for International
Settlements' annual general meeting in Basel, Switzerland, Poloz
acknowledged that the quarter-point rate cut in January was
"very controversial", with some saying the bank was making
financial vulnerabilities worse by encouraging more borrowing.
But the shock of cheaper oil, which is a major Canadian
export, threatened to reduce national income and increase
leverage ratios whether Canadians were borrowing more or not,
Poloz said.
"Accordingly, acting to cushion the blow to the economy by
cutting rates actually mitigates the rise in those leverage
measures," Poloz said in a video of his remarks that was posted
on Monday. "In other words, there are risks associated with
doing nothing, too."
Canada's robust housing market has helped support the
country's economy in the years since the global financial crisis
and the consumer debt-to-income ratio sits near a record high,
prompting concerns that Canadians have become over-stretched.
"When we cut rates to stabilize the economy, we don't
picture some heavily indebted household going out and adding to
their debt pile," Poloz said. "Rather, we picture a household
with no debt at all deciding finally to buy a house and taking
out a mortgage.
"It's true that aggregate leverage goes up in the process
but it's not obvious that it's less sustainable."
The Bank of Canada cut its main policy rate to 0.75 percent
in January, catching markets off guard and leading some to
criticize the bank's communication strategy. Its next rate
decision is in mid-July, when the bank will also update its
economic forecasts.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr; Editing by Peter Galloway)