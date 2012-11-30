版本:
中国
公司新闻(英文) | 2012年 11月 30日 星期五 21:55 BJT

Canada blocks Cenovus gas project in Alberta

OTTAWA Nov 30 The Canadian government blocked on Friday a proposed shallow gas infill development project in Alberta proposed by Cenovus Energy Inc.

Cenovus wanted to drill up to 1,275 new shallow gas wells at Canadian Forces Base Suffield National Wildlife Area, but federal Environment Minister Peter Kent told reporters: "The environmental impacts are simply too great."

更多 公司新闻(英文)

热门文章

编辑推荐

文章推荐