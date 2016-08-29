Chinese TV host accuses Canada tourism body of censorship

| TORONTO
TORONTO Aug 29 A Chinese talk show host has
accused a Canadian government-backed tourism organization of
trying to censor discussion of the country's aboriginal issues
on his program and caused an episode to be dropped.
Gao Xiaosong, also the head of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd's
music division, made the accusation on his Weibo
Chinese microblog on Saturday, two days before Canadian Prime
Minister Justin Trudeau embarked on his first official visit to
China.
Gao wrote that he had interviewed a Canadian aboriginal
chief for an episode of his show, "Xiaosong Pedia," due to be
shown last Friday on the online video site iQIYI.
The unnamed chief praised Trudeau's and New Zealand's
approaches to aboriginals, but criticized Canada's treatment of
his people in the past, Gao wrote.
Gao wrote that tourism agency Destination Canada then
applied pressure on iQIYI through a sponsor, asking for nearly
half of what was at least a 40-minute episode to be cut.
Asked about the incident, Destination Canada said it has the
right to "suggest changes" and make "recommendations to ensure a
focus on Canadian tourism."
Destination Canada's relationship with Gao was not
immediately clear. It said only that it engaged the travel site
Ctrip.Com International Ltd to produce "four tourism
videos" and the process involved an unidentified "production
company."
Gao, iQIYI and Ctrip did not immediately respond to requests
for comment.
Gao's program bills itself as a weekly general interest talk
show. It had 29 episodes this year, and at least one, uploaded
on Aug. 19 and about the city of Vancouver, appeared to have
been shot in Canada.
Gao did not give details on what ensued after Destination
Canada's request, writing only that his contract with iQIYI
requires consent from both parties to broadcast an episode, and
that he does not compromise on such matters.
"Speaking the truth is Xiaosong's fundamental value," he
wrote, referencing a Chinese saying, "Better to be broken jade
than whole pottery."
Trudeau's Liberal party came to power last November
promising to rebuild ties with Canada's 1.4 million aboriginal
people, who on average suffer from higher rates of crime,
poverty and addiction.
In an email-chain screenshot posted by Gao, a Destination
Canada official, whose name had been redacted, wrote in red
typeface that episode brought up an "unpleasant past" and such
content "definitely cannot appear."
Gao wrote that the email was "full of discrimination and
arrogance."
