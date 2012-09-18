Canada minister says voters split over CNOOC-Nexen deal

* Some voters concerned about Chinese investment: Menzies
* Other voters back the idea, minister says
* Canadian government split over CNOOC bid for Nexen
OTTAWA, Sept 18 Canada's junior finance
minister, Ted Menzies, said on Tuesday his constituents are
split over Chinese state-owned CNOOC Ltd's $15.1 billion
takeover bid for Canadian oil producer Nexen Inc, with
some backing and others opposing the deal.
The Conservative government, of which Menzies is a member,
is now deciding whether to approve the CNOOC bid on the basis of
whether it is of net benefit to the country. Menzies, himself,
is a legislator from the oil-rich province of Alberta, where
Nexen's Canadian assets are concentrated.
The bid has divided cabinet, pitting ministers keen for more
investment in Alberta's tar sands against those nervous about a
Chinese state-owned enterprise buying Canadian assets.
"I've heard many concerns, varying concerns, concerns about
the resource industry, concerns about a foreign company
investing in Canada," Menzies told reporters when asked what his
constituents were telling him.
"We're hearing comments on both sides of the story, many
supportive and certainly some that are concerned. What I'm
hearing is more concern rather than actually not understanding
the issues."
Prime Minister Stephen Harper said last month that public
opinion would be taken into account when deciding the fate of
CNOOC's bid. Industry ministry officials are now determining
whether the approach is of net benefit to the country.
"Canada is open for business. We are a trading nation and we
have investors who want to invest in companies in Canada,
whether it's the resource sector or the finance sector," Menzies
said.
Harper went to China in February to push the idea of buying
oil from Canada.
Natural Resources Minister Joe Oliver says foreign
investment is needed to fund what he says are C$650 billion
($663 billion) of new projects in the energy patch over the next
decade.