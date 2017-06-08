UPDATE 1-Canada invites Chinese investment in oil sands -minister

(New throughout, adds analyst comment, details on Chinese
investment)
By Nia Williams
CALGARY, Alberta, June 8 The Canadian government
is inviting Chinese investment in its oil sands sector, Canada
Natural Resources Minister Jim Carr said on Thursday, following
a torrid six months in which $22.5 billion in foreign capital
fled the embattled sector.
The vast oil sands deposits in northern Alberta are home to
the world's third-largest crude reserves but also carry some of
the world's highest production costs. With oil prices around $50
a barrel, it makes no economic sense to build new projects.
International oil companies including Royal Dutch Shell
and ConocoPhillips have sold off billions in
assets to Canadian producers since the start of 2017, stoking
concerns about the future of the resource.
Speaking on the fourth day of a five-day trip to China, Carr
said the government's "minds are open" with regard to Chinese
investment.
"We think there are opportunities and we laid out, along
with experts from industry, what we believe to be opportunities
for them," Carr told reporters on a conference call.
"We would welcome investment from any nation that's
interested in the oil sands. The trend of capital flows over the
last little while has been international investors have been
looking at their opportunities and decided to spread their
resources, whereas Canadian investors have stepped up."
The previous Canadian government under Conservative Stephen
Harper had a policy of limiting control of the oil sands by
state-owned companies, such as China's CNOOC Ltd. They
are still able to hold minority stakes in projects.
Carr did not give details on what sort of investment Canada
would welcome from China, but said his government is interested
in looking at cases individually.
Between 2005 and 2012 Chinese companies like PetroChina
, CNOOC and Sinopec piled into the
booming oil sands sector to secure China's energy needs.
But some of those investments, like CNOOC's purchase of
Nexen Energy, have been dogged with operational issues, raising
questions over whether the Chinese would be reluctant to buy
more oil sands stakes.
"It's probably a question not of investing, but whether or
not they sell," said GMP FirstEnergy analyst Michael Dunn.
"Non-Canadian entities have been selling the oil sands, why
would the Chinese be different?"
Last July Nexen indefinitely suspended plans to repair its
Long Lake upgrader in northern Alberta after a deadly blast at
the facility months earlier, leaving the fate of the facility in
limbo.
(Reporting by Nia Williams; Editing by Bernard Orr and David
Gregorio)