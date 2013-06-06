Canada charges chocolate makers Mars, Nestle with price fixing

| TORONTO, June 6
TORONTO, June 6 Canada has charged two of the
world's biggest chocolate makers, Nestle SA and Mars
Inc with colluding to fix the price of their products, the
country's competition watchdog said on Thursday.
Canada's Competition Bureau also said that the Canadian arm
of Hershey Co was expected to confess to fixing prices,
but recommended it get lenient treatment because it cooperated
with the investigation.
Nestle could not immediately be reached for comment, but
Mars said in a statement that it intends to vigorously defend
itself against the allegations.
Hershey released a statement expressing regret for its
actions and laying the responsibility at the feet of
now-departed employees.
"The current Hershey Canada senior management team as well
as The Hershey Company and its management had no involvement in
this conduct," the statement said.
The charges come after a five-year investigation by the
Canadian law enforcement agency.
The criminal charges are the latest development in a scandal
that has already resulted in a major class-action suit. Hershey,
Mars and Nestle all agreed to settlements as part of that suit.
A similar class-action suit in the United States is still
making its way through a Pennsylvania court.
The Competition Bureau said it also charged three
individuals: Robert Leonidas, the former chief executive of
Nestle Canada; Sandra Martinez, former Nestle Canada president
and David Glenn Stevens, president and chief executive of
national grocery distributor ITWAL Limited.
ITWAL Limited, a national network of independent wholesale
distributors, has also been charged.
Because their alleged price fixing occurred before the
recent amendments to Canada's competition laws, the three
executives face the old penalty of up to five years in prison if
convicted. The companies and the executives could each be fined
up to $10 million if found guilty.