UPDATE 1-Canada will impose nationwide carbon price - minister

(Adds official comment, details)
TORONTO, Sept 18 Canada will impose a carbon
price on provinces that do not adequately regulate emissions by
themselves, Environment Minister Catherine McKenna said on
Sunday without giving details on how the Liberal government will
do so.
Speaking on the CTV broadcaster's "Question Period," a
national politics talk show, McKenna said the new emissions
regime will be in place sometime in October, before a
federal-provincial meeting on the matter.
She only said the government will have a "backstop" for
provinces that do not comply, but did not address questions on
penalties for defiance.
Canada's 10 provinces, which enjoy significant jurisdiction
over the environment, have been wary of Ottawa's intentions and
have said they should be allowed to cut carbon emissions their
own way.
Prime Minister Justin Trudeau persuaded the provinces in
March to accept a compromise deal that acknowledged the concept
of putting a price on carbon emissions, but agreed the specific
details, which would take into account provinces' individual
circumstances, could be worked out later.
Canada's four largest provinces, British Columbia, Alberta,
Ontario and Quebec, currently have either a tax on carbon or a
cap-and-trade emissions-limiting system.
But Brad Wall, the right-leaning premier of the western
energy-producing province of Saskatchewan, has long been
resistant to federal emissions-limiting plans.
McKenna said provinces such as Saskatchewan can design a
system in which emissions revenues go back to companies through
tax cuts, which would dampen the impact of the extra cost
brought by the carbon price.
McKenna added the government requires some uniformity in
emissions reductions, but provinces can have different
regulation methods.
When contacted, McKenna's ministry, Environment and Climate
Change Canada, repeated the "backstop" that she mentioned, but
did not provide more details.
On Sunday's program, McKenna did not address questions on
whether the government will update its emission targets, which
were set by the former Conservative government
The previous government had pledged to cut greenhouse gas
emissions to 30 percent below 2005 levels by 2030, a target that
official figures show is out of reach in the absence of radical
measures.
McKenna had called the prices "a floor, not a ceiling," but
said on Sunday only that the government will meet the previous
targets "at least."
A ministry spokeswoman said that as far back as the last
summer, the Liberal platform stated the party would move away
from the setting of the arbitrary emissions targets she says has
been done in the past.
(Reporting by Ethan Lou in Toronto; Editing by James Dalgleish
and Sandra Maler)