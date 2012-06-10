BAY STREET-Canadian tech quietly steps out of RIM's shadow

* Lower profile firms thriving as RIM struggles

* CGI, SXC, Constellation leading tech growth on Toronto index

By Alastair Sharp

TORONTO, June 10 The factories of Celestica Inc once hummed to the steady production of BlackBerry smartphones. But the contract electronics manufacturer has stepped out from the shrinking shadow of once-dominant smartphone maker Research In Motion Ltd.

It still works with RIM, but these days Celestica is just as likely to be building solar panels, wind turbines or bespoke equipment for medical, aerospace or defense customers at its Toronto headquarters.

It is one of a string of Canadian technology companies building their businesses quietly while most attention stays firmly fixed on the falling fortunes of the former tech darling from Waterloo, Ontario.

In fact, Montreal-based IT services provider CGI Group is threatening RIM's long-held title as Canada's biggest tech stock as investors pushed CGI's value above C$5 billion ($4.85 billion) after it announced a major acquisition last month.

RIM's Waterloo neighbor Open Text Corp last year joined it in notching more than $1 billion in annual revenue.

"These are all multibillion-dollar companies ... all very successful and with very strong returns and no one's talking about them," said Tom Liston, director of research at investment bank Versant Partners.

Versant specializes in a more recent crop of Canadian technology shares that are now coming into view for mainstream investors that have typically focused on resource and financial stocks.

With the demise of Nortel Networks and decline of RIM, tech no longer moves the Canadian market as it once did. The S&P/TSX Information Technology subgroup makes up just 1.2 percent of the benchmark index and has underperformed it so far this year.

For big-time money managers accustomed to the situation in the United States, where tech companies account for about a fifth of stock market value, Canadian tech beyond RIM barely gets a mention.

"If we triple weighted the IT index in Canada we're at 3 percent instead of 1, I'm not sure that moves the needle," said Michael Greenberg, a portfolio manager at Franklin Templeton's multi-asset strategies group, which has $8 billion invested in Canada out of $31 billion globally.

LOOKING BEYOND RIM

Still, opportunities to invest beckon beyond Canada's struggling tech totem.

Of the six companies on the Toronto Stock Exchange's IT index, CGI is the star, up more than 21 percent since the start of the year. RIM has fallen almost 25 percent.

The next weakest stock is Wi-Lan Inc, a much-smaller patent licensing firm, which is down 12 percent. Celestica is up 4 percent. Open Text has slipped 8 percent and satellite-maker MacDonald Dettwiler and Associates Ltd is down almost 6 percent.

But those six are just the tip of an iceberg whose true size has been highlighted in the past year by a string of sizable takeovers of Canadian tech companies by major players such as International Business Machines Corp, Siemens AG and Salesforce.com Inc.

Among the companies still standing as independents is SXC Health Solutions Corp, which has a higher valuation than RIM. Originally a software company that processed pharmacy scripts, it was moved to the Toronto exchange's healthcare index as it expanded into a full-service pharmacy benefits manager that is picking up market share in the massive U.S. healthcare industry.

Its 68 percent share price rise this year is the sole reason the healthcare sector has outperformed all others on the TSX benchmark index.

Constellation Software Inc - which buys software companies in niche markets where majors SAP AG and Oracle Corp aren't playing - has a C$2 billion market cap but was left out of the tech index due to its lower liquidity.

Some analysts think it will likely be added soon as the OMERS pension fund sells its major holding out on to the public market. Constellation went public in 2006 for C$18 and now trades above C$90. It's up 19 percent this year.

"People look at RIM and see that it's not performing and probably don't look underneath, where you have a Constellation or SXC performing exceeding well," said Versant's Liston.

QUIET GROWTH

Further down the valuation chain, investors willing to engage with smaller companies can find in Canada a handful that might need more patience but could tempt with solid prospects.

Logistics and supply chain manager Descartes Systems Group Inc has quietly built a half-billion dollar valuation by managing truck fleets. Like SXC, Descartes has impressed Versant's Liston with its recurring revenue and strong base of customers, such as Kraft Foods Inc.

"That's going to play very well in this economy so you're going to get good organic growth rates," he said.

The tech scene in Ottawa, once thought of as Silicon Valley North, has been reinvigorated by a plethora of small companies filling the void left by Nortel's collapse, according to CIBC Capital Markets analyst Todd Coupland.

He said more than 200 companies are now housed in real estate developed by serial entrepreneur Terry Matthews around the Canadian capital that 10 years ago had just one-tenth the tenants.

"Under the surface they've been grinding away and I think you will see different ideas and companies break out of that in the coming years," Coupland said.

On the other side of the country, in Vancouver, the buzz is just as loud.

High-definition surveillance company Avigilon Corp, which raised C$25 million in an initial public offering last November, is one of the fastest-growing tech companies in North America, according to Deloitte.

Its stock has jumped this year as it seeks to benefit from an inevitable shift to digital from analog video security systems for casinos, shopping centers, stadiums and other public spaces.

While workers discard their BlackBerry phones for sleeker gadgets, Absolute Software Corp, also based in Vancouver, is filling the gap with patented software to manage and track both mobile devices and personal laptops in the workplace.

"It's time we stopped talking about Nortel and RIM, and started talking about some of the successes," said Brent Holliday, who advises on acquisitions and capital-raising for technology companies with Capital West Partners.