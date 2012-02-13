RPT-BAY STREET-Western Canada oil sands opportunity knocks in East

* Ontario manufacturing shed 32,000 jobs in past yr
* Alberta's labor pool becoming stretched
* Oil sands sector aiming to double production
* Industry estimates C$55 bln pot for Ontario firms
By Jeffrey Jones
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 12 Oak Point Energy
Ltd is an Alberta start-up looking to make its mark in the
booming oil sands sector, and Ontario figures big in its plans.
Oak Point, founded by two Alberta energy veterans, has
developed an innovative modular system to produce bitumen from
the oil sands, an off-the-shelf product offering some protection
against cost inflation that's creeping back into new projects.
Tapping Eastern Canada's manufacturing sector to build the
gear for the West's booming energy industry is one way to beat
back cost pressures while allowing other parts of Canada to cash
in on the opportunity, said Ken James, privately held Oak
Point's co-president and chief executive.
The two regions of the country have long been bitter
economic rivals, and have also moved in different directions. In
the West, energy lifted the Albertan economy, while the high
Canadian dollar, global recession and downturn in the auto
industry hit Ontario, Eastern Canada's manufacturing heartland.
"Our thinking is we want to use the existing infrastructure,
existing stable workforce of Eastern Canada," said James, whose
company is also developing oil sands leases and planning for an
eventual initial public offering.
"They know how to build things for Canadian climatic
conditions, they speak the same language, and we also believe
that there is great merit in getting political alignment and
sharing the benefits of the resources of Alberta."
It's been a tough run in Ontario, the country's most
populous province. In the last year alone, its once-mighty
manufacturing sector shed 32,000 jobs, according to Statistics
Canada.
Just last week, Caterpillar Inc shut its
Electro-Motive locomotive plant in London, Ontario, after
failing to force through deep wage cuts. At least 450 people
lost their jobs.
Meanwhile, Alberta's skilled labor pool is becoming
stretched as high oil prices fuel a spate of new oil sands
developments. Producers, aware that surging costs in the last
decade pushed a few projects off the table, are seeking new
ideas on making projects as efficient as possible to avoid
painful overruns and delays.
The design of Oak Point's scalable units - 4 metre by 21
metre (14-foot by 70-foot) modules that integrate steam
injection for producing bitumen and the facilities to process it
- allows the company to build them anywhere and ship them back
to Alberta, James said.
Fabrication shops he has visited in southern Ontario are
operating at 50 percent to 60 percent of capacity, and offer
fixed-price bids, while Alberta shops struggle to keep up with
their workloads.
C$55 BILLION OPPORTUNITY
A study by the Canadian Energy Research Institute, conducted
in 2009 as the recession dragged on, estimated that the oil and
gas industry would invest C$1.07 trillion over 25 years.
The lion's share will come in Alberta, whose tar sands are
the world's third-largest crude deposit. But the study pegged
demand for oil sands technology, products and services from
Ontario suppliers at C$55 billion over that time frame, and
other provinces like British Columbia will share the bounty.
The Canadian Association of Petroleum Producers provided a
list with 255 Ontario companies, from Accolade Reaction in
Ottawa to Zesta Engineering in Mississauga, that supply pressure
vessels, pumps, valves, high-tech gear, engineering services and
a host of other things to the oil sands business.
The roster includes some of the biggest
international corporate names, including the Canadian divisions
of General Electric Co, Hewlett Packard Co and
Ingersoll Rand Plc.
Now, even more manufacturers are looking West, wagering that
developers are looking East to help meet an industry-wide target
of doubling oil sands production by the end of this decade
without busting the budget. Those already doing such work are
picking up more, said Jayson Myers, chief executive of
Ottawa-based Canadian Manufacturers and Exporters.
"We've seen a lot of companies that over the past five or
six years, who, as a result of their business in the oil sands,
have gone from being exclusive suppliers to the auto industry,
to the point where a larger part of their manufacturing in
Ontario is now supplying the oil sands or other energy
projects," said Myers.
However, he points to a few roadblocks, including a
requirement for an Alberta certification for welding as well as
differences in interprovincial standards for transportation.
"All of these issues have to be dealt with, and sometimes
just the logistics costs in moving sometimes very heavy pieces
of equipment across the country are going to be a limiting
factor as well," he said.
Imperial Oil Ltd and Exxon Mobil Corp have
dealt with that issue over the past two years, as they slogged
immense pieces of Asian-built oil sands equipment along highways
in Idaho and Montana for their Kearl project, facing court
challenges and route changes along the way.