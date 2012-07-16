RPT-BAY STREET-Canada airline stocks look set to fly; buyer beware

* Lower fuel prices, tight capacity support sector
TORONTO, July 15 Lower fuel prices and tight
capacity have lifted the near-term profit outlook for Canada's
airlines, but investors looking to buy into the sector will
still need an appetite for risk and the ability to stomach
turbulence.
While conditions appear clear for share price gains at the
dominant Canadian carriers, industry watchers say threats
abound, including the possibility of an oil price rebound,
shifts in consumer confidence and stiff competition.
"Demand is strong, oil prices are low -- that's a good
thing," said independent airline analyst Rick Erickson.
"(But) the airline industry as a whole, not only
domestically but internationally, has so many variables that are
completely beyond the ability of any manager to negotiate,
manage or influence."
For the moment, analysts are positive. The Canadian
economy's steady growth outlook, the airlines' conservative
increases in capacity and the more than 15 percent decline in
U.S. crude since the beginning of May point to stronger
financial results for Air Canada and WestJet Airlines
Ltd, the country's two biggest carriers, for the next
two quarters.
"We're setting the table for some earnings growth," said PI
Financial analyst Chris Murray. "There's some opportunity
there."
Last month, the International Air Transport Association
repeated its forecast for global airline profits of $3 billion
in 2012, but boosted North America's share to
$1.4 billion from a previous $0.9 billion estimate.
"Even a small drop in fuel prices can improve profitability
by a considerable margin," National Bank Financial analyst
Cameron Doerksen said in a note that maintains a "sector
perform" rating on Air Canada.
"A 1-percent decrease in the price of jet fuel increases Air
Canada's before tax income by roughly C$33 million," he said.
SHARES A "LOTTERY TICKET"
But investors eyeing the sector must be ready for risk and
have a well-crafted entry and exit strategy, Erickson said.
"It's nice to buy a lottery ticket every once in a while,"
he said. "The ones (airlines) that are riskier are the ones
where the money is to be made."
Montreal-based Air Canada, the country's biggest carrier,
could be the poster child for that risk-reward equation.
With the company beset by labor friction, a life-threatening
C$4.4 billion pension deficit and cutthroat international
competition, Air Canada shares closed at C$1.01 on Friday, a
fraction of their C$21 worth at their initial public offering in
late 2006.
Two of the 13 analysts who track the stock have a "strong
buy" rating on it. Five rate the shares a "buy", including
Murray, who has a C$1.80 share target and expects Air Canada to
see improved earnings. Six analysts have a "hold" rating.
Beyond the lift that typically accompanies stronger
financial results, some analysts say Air Canada shares could pop
higher once its labor issues are resolved.
Last month, an arbitrator chose management's final contract
offer over a proposal by the airline's mechanics union. A
similar arbitration process will play out this month with its
pilots union.
The mechanics union is supporting Air Canada's request for
the government to extend to 2024 its moratorium on payments to
erase its pension fund deficit. The outcome of that effort and
of Air Canada's quest to start a low-cost carrier are still
unclear, but favorable results would also certainly bump its
moribund stock higher.
TOUGHER TIMES AT TRANSAT
Money-losing tour operator Transat AT Inc may face
an even tougher turnaround.
While three unions recently agreed to wage freezes as the
company digs into a return-to-profit plan, Transat has struggled
with price-slashing rivals and weighty currency losses.
"It's a riskier proposition," Erickson said. "The beauty is,
the value of the stock is quite depressed. So are you feeling
lucky?"
Transat's stock has plunged more than 90 percent from a high
point in late 2007, shedding more than half its value this year
alone.
In contrast, WestJet is seen as a safe bet, albeit with less
room for major gains.
Of the 15 analysts following the country's No. 2 airline,
which plans to launch a regional carrier in the second half of
2013, four rate the stock a "strong buy", 10 have a "buy" and
just one a "hold" rating.
"We've seen out of WestJet, in the last couple of quarters,
certainly some improved earnings, and I think that's going to
continue to accelerate," said Murray, who rates the stock a
"buy" with an C$18 target.
That view was buttressed by strong June traffic data that
showed WestJet and Air Canada flew fuller planes.
WestJet shares have jumped more than 40 percent year to date
or 12 percent over the past 12 months.
LIFT FROM FALLING FUEL PRICES
RBC Capital Markets analyst Walter Spracklin estimates that
for every 1 percent drop in jet fuel prices, Air Canada gets a
C$30 million lift in EBIDTA (earnings before interest, taxes,
depreciation and amortization), while WestJet, if fully
unhedged, gets a C$10 million boost.
Both airlines have taken advantage of lower fuel prices by
cutting ticket prices on selected routes to target traffic
growth, the analyst said.
Air Canada had a sizeable sale on premium ticket prices in
the first week of June, seeking to boost high-profit business
class revenue. WestJet has cut prices for vacation destinations.
"The key here is that while ticket-pricing yields are coming
in line with our estimates, lower jet fuel prices and
better-than-expected traffic growth will likely be more than
enough to drive solid quarterly results," Spracklin wrote.