BAY STREET-Erratic prices put oil budgets on the razor's edge

By Scott Haggett
CALGARY, Alberta, Oct 30 Volatile oil prices
aren't making life easy for Canadian petroleum producers as
they ready their 2012 capital budgets and try to guess where
the whipsawing crude market will move next.
Canada's big-cap petroleum companies are in the late stages
of figuring out how much money to invest in their operations
next year, a process that includes forecasting just how much
cash will be coming in the door from oil and gas sales.
They will start releasing their 2012 capital budgets within
the next few weeks. Increased spending could boost production
and share prices, but it could also leave some producers with
empty pockets if commodity prices once again tumble.
For 2011, the industry expects to spend a record C$53.5
billion ($54.04 billion) on capital projects, according to a
survey by oil industry data firm CanOils, up 19 percent from
the year before. Whether the industry can, or will, keep up
that pace is uncertain.
While natural gas producers can be reasonably certain that
their lot is unlikely to improve next year, as new shale gas
supplies flood the North American market, the outlook for the
oil industry is less assured.
Sideswiped by economic and political turmoil, oil prices
have bounced this year between a high of nearly $115 a barrel
and a low of less than $75, which was set earlier this month.
Prices have since risen back above $90 a barrel as Europe's
debt crisis has calmed, and forward pricing for each month in
2012 is also higher than $90.
The current price, along with the forward curve, may be
enough to assure producers that they can invest in increasing
production instead of just putting up enough cash to maintain
output.
"A month ago I would have been more cautious," said Michael
Dunn, an analyst at FirstEnergy Capital. "But we've had a
rebound in the commodity since. I think that anything to do
with oil you will see healthy levels. And just with the way the
projects are lining up in the oil sands, we should see higher
spending next year."
Many producers active in northern Alberta's oil sands have
already committed to increasing capital budgets next year.
Canadian Natural Resources Ltd (CNQ.TO), the country's biggest
independent oil producer, will spend C$2 billion expanding its
Horizon mining project, part of a capital budget it expects to
run as high as C$8 billion, C$1.6 billion more than it expects
to spend in 2011.
Similarly Suncor Energy Inc (SU.TO), the No. 1 Canadian
integrated oil company, which has a C$6.7 billion capital
budget for this year, is expected to direct more cash to growth
in 2012 as it looks to boost oil sands output by 10 percent a
year through 2020.
But outside of the oil sands, producers may be more
cautious about the risk of adding debt to increase production
until they are more confident that oil prices will stay
strong.
"I think (capital spending in 2012 ) will remain relatively
flat with 2011 levels," said Randy Ollenberger, an analyst at
BMO Capital. "We'll see some oil sands projects going ahead, so
selectively you may see spending up in some areas, but overall
it will be flat."
Natural gas companies are likely to be particularly
cautious as prices for the fuel remain low. Indeed. Encana Corp
(ECA.TO), the largest Canadian gas producer, has promised its
capital spending next year will be no more than its cash flow.
Intermediate and junior petroleum producers are also
expected to be hesitant about raising spending until the
economic outlook is clearer.
"When you go through periods of uncertainty, like we have
been, that tends to result in (smaller) companies shortening
their budgeting horizon or waiting longer to set a budget,"
said Don Rawson, an analyst at AltaCorp Capital Inc. "We'll
start to see those numbers in November and December, and I
would expect a cautious bias."
($1=$0.99 Canadian)
