UPDATE 1-Canadian regulator settles with Nivea distributor

TORONTO, Sept 8 The Canadian distributor of Beiersdorf's (BEIG.DE) Nivea skin care products will pay a penalty and refund customers for claiming one of its creams can help users slim down.

Beiersdorf Canada Inc raised the ire of the country's Competition Bureau with its claims about My Silhouette, a cream that the company said would had a slimming effect on body parts where it was applied. The bureau enforces both competition and truth in advertising laws in Canada.

Under a settlement announced on Wednesday, Beiersdorf will pay a C$300,000 ($306,122) penalty as well as C$80,000 in investigative costs, and refund customers' purchase price and shipping costs.

The company also agreed to immediately remove the product from Canadian shelves.

The bureau took exception to claims the product could cause a "reduction of up to 3 centimeters on targeted body parts, such as thighs, hips, waist and stomach."

"Beiersdorf misled consumers by claiming a person could slim down by simply applying a skin cream," said Commissioner Melanie Aitken in a release. "Unfortunately, consumers who purchased My Silhouette learned the hard way that there was no such easy fix."

COMPANY DEFENDS PRODUCT

While Beiersdorf Canada acknowledged the settlement in a release on Wednesday, it said it did not accept the Competition Bureau's views on its product.

"Performance claims and testing related to Nivea My Silhouette are supported by independent research, which has always complied with Canadian requirements and guidelines," it said.

To resolve the dispute and more forward without costly litigation, the company said it had decided withdraw the product from the Canadian market and settle.

A spokeswoman said in an email that the product had seen declining sales in Canada over the last two years, and had already been scheduled to come off the market.

(Reporting by Allison Martell; Editing by Frank McGurty)