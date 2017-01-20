Canada's Competition Bureau reaches deal with Apple, publishers

OTTAWA Jan 20 Canada's business competition
watchdog said on Friday it had reached an agreement with Apple
Inc and three major e-book publishers that will allow
retailers to offer discounts to customers.
The Competition Bureau's investigation found that an
arrangement between the publishers and Apple led to higher
prices for Canadians.
The watchdog said it had entered into consent agreements
with Apple, Lagardere SCA's Hachette, Verlagsgruppe
Georg von Holtzbrinck GmbH's Macmillan and CBS Corp's
Simon & Schuster that will let other retailers, including
Amazon.com and Kobo, give discounts on e-books by those
publishers.
The Competition Bureau, however, was unable to reach an
agreement with a fourth publisher involved, News Corp's
HarperCollins, and filed an application to order it to halt its
alleged anti-competitive practices.
The U.S. Supreme Court last year declined to hear Apple's
challenge to a court decision that it conspired with five
publishers to increase e-book prices.
(Reporting by Leah Schnurr, editing by G Crosse)