ConocoPhillips revises down over 1 bln bbls of oil sands reserves

CALGARY, Alberta Feb 21 ConocoPhillips Corp
has revised down over a billion barrels of oil sands
reserves because of low global crude prices, a company filing
showed on Tuesday, the latest sign that some of Canada's vast
hydrocarbon potential may be left untapped.
The U.S. oil major said developed and undeveloped reserves
of bitumen - the heavy viscous oil found in northern Alberta's
remote oil sands - totalled 1.2 billion barrels at the end of
2016, down from 2.4 billion barrels at the end of 2015.
"Revisions, primarily in the oil sands, decreased proved
undeveloped reserves due to lower prices," the company said in
the filing.
The numbers in the U.S. Securities Exchange Commission
(SEC)filing provide a more detailed breakdown of the global
reserves cut Conoco announced in its quarterly results in early
February, when it debooked 1.75 billion barrels of oil
equivalent of reserves globally.
Al Hirshberg, Conoco's executive vice president for
production, drilling and projects, told investors on the
quarterly call the company expects to rebook the reserves if
current prices hold.
Likewise Martin King, an analyst with GMP FirstEnergy in
Calgary, said the debooking likely had more to do with SEC rules
requiring companies to evaluate economic reserves at year-end.
But the fact that the oil sands make up 70 percent of the
reduction underlines how much of Canada's resources are
uneconomic in a weaker oil environment.
The oil sands have some of the highest full-cycle breakeven
costs in the world, with new thermal projects costing needing
U.S. crude prices of $60 a barrel, according to estimates from
consultancy Wood Mackenzie.
Since the global crude price slump first started in mid-2014
nearly 20 oil sands projects have been deferred, including Royal
Dutch Shell's 80,000 barrel per day Carmon Creek
project, which was abandoned entirely.
