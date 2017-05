CALGARY, Alberta, April 6 ConocoPhillips has cut output from its Surmont oil sands project by about 40 percent because of shortages of synthetic crude in northern Alberta following a fire and shutdown at the Syncrude plant, two market sources said on Thursday.

Surmont's full production capacity is 140,000 barrels per day and the project is a joint venture with Total E&P Canada . (Reporting by Nia Williams and Catherine Ngai; Editing by Chizu Nomiyama)