Imperial Metals mine to produce 140,000 T more copper

TOKYO Jan 17 Canada's Imperial Metals Corp has received a permit to extend the life of its Huckleberry copper-molybedenum mine by seven years to 2021, allowing it and Japanese stakeholders to continue the current output of 20,000 tonnes a year of refined copper for seven more years, the companies said.

The mine, in British Columbia, was set to close in 2014.

It is owned 50 percent by Imperial Metals, 31.3 percent by Japan's Mitsubishi Materials and 6.3 percent each by Furukawa Co, Dowa Holdings and Marubeni Corp .