Canada corporate earnings schedule-Apr 1-12

Mar 28The following is a list of earnings reporting dates for
some major companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Previous earnings per
share figures may vary due to restated earnings, or stock splits, or
consolidations. EPS estimates, if available, courtesy of Thomson Reuters
I/B/E/S.
    
 Date    EDT  Company Name         Qtr     Symbol  No        EPS  Year Ago
                                                        Estmates       EPS
 3-Apr   AMC  Dominion Diamond      Q4              5    US$0.21   US$0.20
 10-Apr  AMC  Cogeco Cable          Q2              5     C$1.11    C$0.63
 10-Apr  AMC  Cogeco Inc            Q2              -          -    C$0.50
 11-Apr  BMO  Astral Media          Q2              3     C$0.70    C$0.69
 11-Apr  BMO  Corus Entertainment   Q2              7     C$0.36    C$0.38
 12-Apr  BMO  Dollarama             Q4              7     C$1.01    C$0.55
 12-Apr  BMO  Shaw Comms            Q2             13     C$0.37    C$0.38
 
All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time. 
BMO - 'Before Canadian Market Opens' 0930 
AMC - 'After Canadian Market Close' 1600 
DBH - 'During Canadian business hours' or blank if not known. 
Figures in - indicate a loss per share
