Canada corporate earnings schedule- June 4-22

June 1 The following is a list of earnings reporting dates for
some major companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Previous earnings per
share figures may vary due to restated earnings, or stock splits, or
consolidations. EPS estimates, if available, courtesy of Thomson Reuters	
I/B/E/S. 	
    	
DATE   EDT  COMPANY NAME    PERIOD SYMBOL     No. of     EPS        YR AGO 	
                                              Estimates  Estimates 	
 	
5-Jun  AMC  Major Drilling   Q4       6         C$0.40     C$0.13 	
5-Jun  AMC  Nordion Inc      Q2       -         -----     US$0.11 	
5-Jun  DBH  Saputo Inc       Q4       6         C$0.63     C$0.49 	
6-Jun  AMC  Harry Winston    Q1        5        US$0.20    US$0.04 	
6-Jun  DBH  Laurentian Bank  Q2       10         C$1.19     C$1.13 	
7-Jun  BMO  Cdn Western Bank Q2       9         C$0.55     C$0.53 	
7-Jun  BMO  Lululemon        Q1       5        US$0.30    US$0.46 	
7-Jun  DBH  Transcontinental Q2      6         C$0.48     C$0.49 	
12-Jun BMO  Viterra Inc      Q2        8         C$0.11     C$0.17 	
13-Jun BMO  Dollarama Inc    Q1       7         C$0.50     C$0.40 	
13-Jun BMO  Patheon Inc      Q2      --         ------   -US$0.09 	
14-Jun BMO  Transat AT       Q2      3        -C$0.01    -C$0.02 	
 	
      All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time. 	
      BMO - 'Before Canadian Market Opens' 0930 	
      AMC - 'After Canadian Market Close' 1600 	
      DBH - 'During Canadian business hours' or blank if not known. 	
    Figures in - indicate a loss per share.

