Canada corporate earnings schedule - May 21-June 8

May 18 The following is a list of earnings reporting dates for
some major companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Previous earnings per
share figures may vary due to restated earnings, or stock splits, or
consolidations. EPS estimates, if available, courtesy of Thomson Reuters	
I/B/E/S. 	
 	
DATE   EDT  COMPANY NAME    PERIOD SYMBOL     No. of     EPS        YR AGO 	
                                              Estimates  Estimates 	
 	
23-May BMO  Bank of Montreal Q2      14         C$1.35     C$1.34 	
23-May BMO  CAE              Q4      15         C$0.19     C$0.15 	
23-May BMO  Canaccord Fin    Q4        5         C$0.12     C$0.48 	
24-May Bmo  Royal Bank       Q2       13         C$1.18     C$1.00 	
24-May BMO  TD Bank          Q2       13         C$1.78     C$1.46 	
29-May AMC  Indigo Books     Q4       -         ------    -C$0.47 	
29-May BMO  Scotiabank       Q2      13         C$1.14     C$1.36 	
31-May BMO  CIBC             Q2       14         C$1.88     C$1.73 	
31-May BMO  National Bank    Q2       13         C$1.84     C$1.69 	
5-Jun  AMC  Nordion Inc      Q2       -         ------    US$0.11 	
5-Jun  DBH  Saputo Inc       Q4       6         C$0.63     C$0.49 	
6-Jun  DBH  Laurentian Bank  Q2       10         C$1.20     C$1.13 	
7-Jun  BMO  Cdn Western Bank Q2       9         C$0.55     C$0.53 	
7-Jun  DBH  Transcontinental Q2      6         C$0.47     C$0.49 	
 	
      All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time. 	
      BMO - 'Before Canadian Market Opens' 0930 	
      AMC - 'After Canadian Market Close' 1600 	
      DBH - 'During Canadian business hours' or blank if not known. 	
    Figures in - indicate a loss per share.

