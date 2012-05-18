Canada corporate earnings schedule - May 21-June 8

May 18 The following is a list of earnings reporting dates for some major companies listed on the Toronto Stock Exchange. Previous earnings per share figures may vary due to restated earnings, or stock splits, or consolidations. EPS estimates, if available, courtesy of Thomson Reuters I/B/E/S. DATE EDT COMPANY NAME PERIOD SYMBOL No. of EPS YR AGO Estimates Estimates 23-May BMO Bank of Montreal Q2 14 C$1.35 C$1.34 23-May BMO CAE Q4 15 C$0.19 C$0.15 23-May BMO Canaccord Fin Q4 5 C$0.12 C$0.48 24-May Bmo Royal Bank Q2 13 C$1.18 C$1.00 24-May BMO TD Bank Q2 13 C$1.78 C$1.46 29-May AMC Indigo Books Q4 - ------ -C$0.47 29-May BMO Scotiabank Q2 13 C$1.14 C$1.36 31-May BMO CIBC Q2 14 C$1.88 C$1.73 31-May BMO National Bank Q2 13 C$1.84 C$1.69 5-Jun AMC Nordion Inc Q2 - ------ US$0.11 5-Jun DBH Saputo Inc Q4 6 C$0.63 C$0.49 6-Jun DBH Laurentian Bank Q2 10 C$1.20 C$1.13 7-Jun BMO Cdn Western Bank Q2 9 C$0.55 C$0.53 7-Jun DBH Transcontinental Q2 6 C$0.47 C$0.49 All times are listed in Eastern Standard Time. BMO - 'Before Canadian Market Opens' 0930 AMC - 'After Canadian Market Close' 1600 DBH - 'During Canadian business hours' or blank if not known. Figures in - indicate a loss per share.